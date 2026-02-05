Getty
'Dream come true' - Sir David Beckham backed to become Man Utd owner by former team-mate after Inter Miami success
Beckham working with Messi in Miami & Neville at Salford
Beckham formed part of the ownership group at Inter Miami when they became an expansion franchise in 2013. The terms of the deal that took him to the LA Galaxy 2007 allowed for a new club to be formed in the United States at a discounted rate.
Impressive progress has been made in South Florida, with the arrival of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi in 2023 aiding that process. He has helped to deliver historic Leagues Cup and MLS Cup crowns - with the Argentine GOAT now tied to a contract through 2028.
Beckham is also involved in Salford with Gary Neville, having previously joined a consortium of fellow ‘Class of 92’ graduates there. He could move even closer to professional roots in Manchester if opportunities to become involved with United materialise at some stage.
Future Man Utd owner? Beckham backed to live the dream
Brown, who worked alongside Beckham prior to the ex-England captain joining Real Madrid in 2003, believes his former team-mate would jump at the chance to retrace steps to the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
Brown has told BettingLounge: “Could Becks come back to United as owner one day? Becks has done fantastic at Inter Miami. He's brought in some great players. They are building the team again now to go bigger and bigger to become this worldwide brand. He’s done brilliantly in that sense.
“Manchester United is a little bit different. Inter Miami are a new team that needs to get itself out there to the world. I don’t think anybody thinks United need to get themselves out there! But Becks back at United? It would be a dream come true if that was ever the case but I think Sir David is busy enough at the moment.”
What Beckham has said about return to Old Trafford
United are currently working under the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS co-ownership team. Disgruntled supporters have been quick to air their disappointment with both over recent times.
Back in 2023, Beckham told The Athletic when asked about the Glazers - who have struggled to earn support throughout their tenure - and whether change should be on the cards: “Whoever is running your club, you want them to be passionate, be involved, make the right decisions, bring in the right players and invest in the club.
“Because the club does need investment, whether it’s the training facility, stadium, on the field…these kinds of big things need to be made and changes do need to happen, especially when you see the likes of Man City and what they’re doing.
“Once you lose the fans, especially at a club like Manchester United, it's hard to get them back. Obviously, they (the Glazers) have achieved a lot, and financially, the fact we're even talking about the numbers of what Manchester United will sell for shows the success they've had. But there needs to be change. We've all seen that, we all know that.”
Beckham added when asked if he would like to get involved with the Red Devils: “I have a lot going on here at the moment and my focus has purely been on Miami and everything that goes on in my business. But I haven't been approached and I suppose any involvement with Manchester United would mean the world to me, going forward. But who knows?
“We'll see what happens in the next few weeks or months. Hopefully, a decision gets made and if I'm involved in any way… if not, I'll be a United fan and just do what all the other fans are doing - turn up and watch our team.”
Future plans: Ambitious goals for Man Utd
United have enjoyed an upturn in fortune over recent weeks, with interim head coach Michael Carrick - who has stepped in following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim - overseeing three successive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.
Ambitious plans for the future are being drawn up on and off the field, with more big spending being mooted for the summer transfer window of 2026, while the construction of a stunning new stadium continues to be discussed.
