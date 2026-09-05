'Shut your f**** mouth!' - Armando Broja in X-rated clash with Burnley fan after Bristol City defeat

The atmosphere at Turf Moor reached a breaking point on Saturday evening as Burnley slumped to the bottom of the Championship table. Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City, striker Armando Broja was captured on video engaging in a heated confrontation with a group of supporters. The incident, which took place in the car park area after the final whistle, saw the 24-year-old forward lose his cool after being targeted by vocal criticism regarding his performance and the team’s current predicament.

In footage that has since gone viral across social media platforms, the former Chelsea man appeared to take umbrage at comments suggesting he had failed to deliver since his arrival in Lancashire. As the exchange intensified, Broja was heard defending his record and fitness levels before the situation took an X-rated turn. The striker was filmed firing back at a specific individual, shouting: "Shut your f**** mouth and be respectful."