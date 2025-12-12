Getty
Shots fired at Man Utd? Marcus Rashford claims Barcelona's 'environment pushes us to be the best' as loanee admits he 'feels at home' in Spain
Fresh start: Rashford tumbled out of favour at Man Utd
Rashford stepped out of the Red Devils’ fabled academy system to become a first-team star while still in his teens. He took in 426 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights, scoring 138 goals.
A personal-best return of 30 efforts in 2022-23 earned Rashford a lucrative new contract, but said deal is unlikely to be honoured. With form fading from that point, the 28-year-old forward was loaned out to Aston Villa last season. He now finds himself on the books of Barcelona.
Rashford has rekindled a professional spark alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, with six goals and eight assists being recorded through 21 appearances. He is back in favour with Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Winning environment: Rashford happy and settled in Catalunya
A man that relies on confidence in order to deliver on expectations believes that he is now in ideal surroundings when it comes to recapturing consistency and playing with a smile on his face. Some of that love for the game was lost when falling out of favour in Manchester under Ruben Amorim.
Rashford has told BBC Sport of embracing a new culture in Catalunya that sees everybody pulling in the same direction: "I've always been, like many people in the world, an admirer of Spanish football.
"To play for the biggest club in Spain is a huge honour. I'm looking forward to playing more games here, just doing my best and try to help the team to win. It's a club that demands this. The environment is always pushing us to be the best players we can be so it's perfect to be in a place like this as a player."
On his bid to silence any doubters, Rashford added - with questions having been asked of his commitment to the cause at Old Trafford: "I don't see anything here as like a pressure. It's just, I'm here to play football. It's been amazing. I feel welcome, I feel at home. I've just been enjoying every step of the way."
Language barrier: Rashford taking Spanish lessons
There has been a language barrier for Rashford to break down, but he is taking lessons in a bid to become bilingual - which will help to make communication with club colleagues easier. He said of being embraced by the Barca family: "All my teammates welcomed me well and I also felt very good in the city. It’s the first time I’ve lived away from Manchester, but I’m already starting to feel at home. I want to learn more Spanish and I’m trying."
Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick has said of helping Rashford to settle in new surroundings, with it important that he feels happy off the field in order for performances to be delivered on it: "I followed him his whole career, I was impressed with his quality, what he’s doing in the box in front of the opponent’s goal. He has shown it in Barcelona. Also for him this change to live in another culture, with fantastic people, nice weather, it’s amazing. We can see now he’s also smiling a lot. If he can enjoy the atmosphere we have it’s also very good."
Permanent transfer: How much it will cost Barcelona to sign Rashford
Rashford joined Barca on an initial season-long loan. The reigning La Liga champions have the option of making that move permanent in 2026, with a €35 million (£31m/$41m) transfer fee being agreed.
The 68-cap England international has no intention of returning to the infamous ‘bomb squad’ at Old Trafford and will be doing all he can to convince Barcelona of his worth. There have been plenty of reports to suggest that a purchase clause will be triggered at some stage.
