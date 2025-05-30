Narrative busted? SHOCKING stats reveal Real Madrid among most penalised by VAR, Barcelona lead in favorable calls
New data states VAR made a record number of interventions in the 2024–25 La Liga season, and the numbers tell a very different story for Real Madrid.
- VAR recorded a historic 189 interventions in La Liga 2024-25
- Real Madrid faced most VAR decisions against
- Barcelona benefited most, with 16 favourable VAR calls