A shock free transfer target for PL clubs?! Former Real Madrid superstar searching for a new club after seeing contract mutually terminated
James Rodriguez has mutually terminated his contract with Rayo Vallecano and is now reportedly looking to move to the Premier League as a free agent.
- Rodriguez and Rayo part ways after six months
- Premier League move on the cards for Rodriguez
- Rodriguez becomes free agent for sixth straight year