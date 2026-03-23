Shevchenko: "Milan can put the pressure on for the Scudetto. Leao? He’s not a striker."

Would you return to football without VAR?

"We need to assess everything very carefully. Technology helps, even if many people aren’t happy with it."

Is Leao a striker?

"He’s not a striker; he’s not playing in his natural position at the moment. He’s been asked to play up front: in some matches he’s done well, in others less so. But to assess him in that role, we need to give him time. Of course, we need to see if he’s willing to help the team, and he’s the only one who can play that role. You can have an off day, but not a bad attitude. There are times when you get angry with your teammates or the manager, but then you have to sort things out straight away."