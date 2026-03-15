Tottenham may be forced to make yet another change on the touchline: if there are no encouraging signs from the match scheduled for 5.30 pm at Anfield against Liverpool, it is likely that Igor Tudor – who was brought in just a month ago to replace Thomas Frank as Spurs manager – will be relieved of his duties. The situation in North London is too precarious, with Vicario and his teammates fully embroiled in the battle to avoid relegation and coming off the back of six consecutive defeats for the first time in their history, the last four under the former Juventus manager.
Translated by
Sherwood on Tudor at Tottenham: "Anyone picked off the street could end up with zero points from four games"
SHERWOOD'S FAILURE
"Will Tottenham sack Igor Tudor? I haven't a clue. Do you know why I'm saying that? Because I don't know who'll make the decision. I don't know the people involved. No one has taken responsibility for this situation, have they? He’s never done this job before. They keep saying he has, but that’s not the case. This is the Premier League. He’s never been here and he’s never fought for survival,” said Tim Sherwood, assistant manager from 2008 to 2012 and Tottenham manager in 2013/14.
"The pressure of keeping the team in the Premier League or seeing a club like Tottenham relegated is enormous when you don’t know the environment you’re in. And I think the Premier League has given him a slap in the face. Is he out of his depth? I don’t know. He’s lost every game and anyone on the street could do that, couldn’t they? You have to do better than zero points. He hasn’t picked up any points in four games. I mean, anyone could do that,"
THE TUDOR WINDING CROWN
Tudor lost 4-1 to league leaders Arsenal in the North London Derby, 2-1 to Fulham and then 3-1 to Crystal Palace – all defeats against other London sides. Then in the Champions League came the heavy 5-2 defeat suffered in Madrid at the hands of Atlético in the first leg of the round of 16, with blunders from second-choice goalkeeper Kinsky, who was replaced by Vicario after 17 minutes.