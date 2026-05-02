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Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday have their -15 points deduction completely wiped out as relegated Owls saved by American businessman
EFL waives points deduction after takeover
Sheffield Wednesday have been spared the standard 15-point deduction usually imposed on clubs exiting administration. The EFL confirmed the decision on Saturday, citing the “incredibly challenging and complex situation for all parties” surrounding the club’s recent ownership turmoil.
The ruling follows the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s tenure as owner and the completion of a takeover led by American aviation executive David Storch through Arise Capital Partners. Officials reportedly took a critical view of how the sale process unfolded under the previous ownership, with several viable offers believed to have been ignored or rejected. As a result, the incoming consortium will begin their rebuild without the burden of a significant sporting penalty.
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Regulator welcomes stability for the club
Storch is leading the new ownership group alongside his son Michael and Tom Costin, bringing experience through his involvement with Blue Crow Sports Group and clubs such as CD Leganés and Le Havre AC. The deal was completed just before the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) takes over responsibility for approving new owners in English football.
As quoted by BBC, David Kogan, chair of the IFR, said: "This deal is good news for Sheffield Wednesday FC, the community and the fans who have endured such a long period of uncertainty. Sheffield Wednesday's experience is a timely reminder of why the IFR was established in the first place."
"From next week, new owners, directors and senior executives in the top five divisions of English football will be assessed by the IFR helping to ensure only fit and proper persons are permitted to own and operate football clubs."
A disastrous season finally ends
The ownership change brings an end to a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw Wednesday endure the earliest confirmed relegation in English football history. Financial problems triggered a 12-point deduction in October, followed by another six-point penalty after the club missed payments to staff, players and HMRC. By late February, defeat to rivals Sheffield United mathematically confirmed relegation with 13 matches still remaining. Former owner Chansiri was subsequently handed a three-year ban from holding director roles within the EFL structure.
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Rebuild begins
In their final match of the season, Sheffield Wednesday secured a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion thanks to goals from Nathaniel Chalobah and Liam Palmer. While the result didn't impact their future, at least they avoided becoming the first team in English football history to finish with minus points.
The Storch-led consortium now faces the task of restoring stability and competitiveness after one of the most turbulent periods in the club’s history. Sheffield Wednesday will still operate under certain financial restrictions for the next two seasons as part of their ongoing EFL compliance conditions. However, the club will be allowed to recruit players as they prepare for life in EFL League One.