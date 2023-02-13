SheBelieves Cup 2023 rosters: USWNT, Brazil, Canada & Japan squads in full

Every player representing their nation at this year's tournament, plus information on injuries, absentees and the names to look out for.

The U.S. women's national team will host the eighth edition of the SheBelieves Cup in February 2023, welcoming Brazil, Canada and Japan to the States for the round-robin tournament.

It is an illustrious line-up of nations and, when the competition gets underway on February 16, it promises to have plenty of star players on show as a result.

GOAL brings you the rosters for every team, as well as injury news and those who could shine this month as the SheBelieves Cup returns.