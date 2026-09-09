‘Shared legacy’ - No way Lionel Messi lets Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals alone as former MLS star precincts another GOAT battle

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo is fast closing in on 980 efforts for club and country, with the history books having already been rewritten on a regular basis. Havingrepresented his country at the 2026 World Cup, at the age of 41, he has 146 international strikes to his name.

Remarkable individual standards have been maintained in the Middle East, winning Golden Boots and domestic titles along the way, and there has been talk of a stunning career being extended beyond the expiration of his current contract in the summer of 2027.

Messi is also going strong. At the age of 39, he recently graced a third World Cup final and has earned another Ballon d’Or nod - with eight Golden Balls to his name. MLS Cup glory and successive MVP award wins have been savoured in the United States.

The enigmatic Argentine has called time on his international career - with 207 caps and 125 goals - but remains tied to terms in South Florida through 2028. He is closing in on 930 efforts in total.