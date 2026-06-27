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Shakhtar could play home Champions League games in England as talks begin with Premier League club
London venue under consideration
As reported by The Standard, Shakhtar are evaluating Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium as a potential host venue for their upcoming Champions League campaign. Due to UEFA safety restrictions amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, the club must source a neutral ground abroad after playing in Poland last season. The 17,000-seater stadium in West London has now emerged as a serious contender, with negotiations currently ongoing between the two parties.
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Club confirm ongoing negotiations
The Ukrainian heavyweights are keeping their options open across Western Europe while trying to finalise their continental schedule. Addressing the recent speculation regarding a potential move to the United Kingdom, club officials confirmed that multiple locations are currently being considered.
An official spokesperson for the club stated: “Shakhtar is currently negotiating with several venues in the United Kingdom and Germany in order to secure a host stadium for its UEFA Champions League matches next season. We will not comment on the process until a decision is announced in the near future.”
Strong local community ties
A temporary relocation to West London would hold significant cultural importance, particularly due to the large Ukrainian communities in the neighbouring areas of Hounslow and Ealing. Brentford have actively supported these displaced families through various local community initiatives, while also making effective use of their modern stadium to generate essential secondary revenue streams from external sporting events. This synergy makes the partnership sensible, enabling the Premier League club to optimise its resources while offering Shakhtar a welcoming base.
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September league phase looms
Shakhtar will bypass July's qualifying rounds to enter the Champions League league phase directly in September, forcing executives to finalise logistics swiftly. Meanwhile, Brentford must carefully balance any potential stadium sharing agreement with their own upcoming domestic commitments as the new Premier League season rapidly approaches.