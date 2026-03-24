Sevilla, official: Matias Almeyda sacked

Matias Almeyda is no longer the manager of Sevilla.

Following a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia, the Spanish club have sacked the Argentine manager, a former midfielder for Inter, Lazio and Parma.





Sevilla are 15th in the table with 31 points from 29 games, three points clear of the relegation zone.

The name being mentioned as a possible new manager is that of Spaniard Luis Garcia Plaza, formerly of Alavés and Mallorca.





During his managerial career, Almeyda has managed River Plate, Banfield, Guadalajara, Earthquakes and AEK Athens.