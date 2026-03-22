With seven matchdays remaining, they hold a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund: the league title seems all but secured for FC Bayern. However, the Munich side still have goals for the remainder of the Bundesliga season – nothing less than breaking two scoring records and making history in the process.
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"Seriously? That's alarming!" A worrying statistic from FC Bayern has left Joshua Kimmich shaken
In terms of the team’s record, the all-time high stands at 101 goals from the 1971/72 season. It’s only a matter of time before that record is broken. Following their 4-0 victory over Union Berlin, Munich have now scored 97 goals. “It’s actually crazy,” said Joshua Kimmich of this interim tally, which averages 3.59 goals per game.
Why is the scoring going so well this season? “I’d actually say it’s because we have outstanding attacking players. But we’ve always had those in recent years too,” explained Kimmich. “It’s the team. We can score from every phase of the game. We can score on the counter-attack, from set pieces, and when we have possession. We have lots of ways to score goals.”
- AFP
Harry Kane sets a new record – but scores just once
Against Union, there were actually opportunities for far more than four goals. According to sporting director Christoph Freund, “two or three” more would have been possible – and that’s actually an understatement. Munich had 31 shots on goal, more than in any other Bundesliga match this season. Lennart Karl and Harry Kane both squandered two clear-cut chances rather miserably.
It was particularly bitter for Kane, who – as the second-highest goalscorer – is chasing Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 goals from the 2020/21 season. After four consecutive braces, the English striker had failed to score in his last two matches. Due to calf problems, he was not in the squad against Borussia Mönchengladbach, and against Bayer Leverkusen he only came on as a substitute.
In the clash with Union, Kane had a total of eleven shots on goal, the highest tally for a single player in a match this season. However, partly due to the two missed chances, he scored just one goal and now stands on a total of 31. To break the record, he must increase his already outstanding average of 1.19 goals per game to 1.57 in the remaining Bundesliga fixtures. "It’s definitely possible," said Kane.
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Thanks in part to Jonas Urbig: FC Bayern kept a clean sheet against Union
As common as it is for FC Bayern to concede goals in droves this season, clean sheets are a rarity. In fact, the match against Union marked only the fourth time this year that the Munich side had kept a clean sheet in their 17th competitive fixture. Prior to that, they had failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive matches. Their previous Bundesliga home game without conceding a goal had actually been on 1 November last year.
“Seriously?” asked Kimmich when asked about this statistic. “That’s alarming. I wasn’t really aware of that.” This weakness could come back to haunt them, particularly in the upcoming top-tier Champions League matches (they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals). "We need to improve there," said Kimmich. Against Union, Bayern didn’t concede anything for a long time before Jonas Urbig made a superb reflex save against Woo-Yeong Jeong, thus preventing another goal.
Freund thought Urbig’s performance was “very, very good”. Not just because of the reflex save, but “above all because of how he uses his feet and how alert he is”. For the 22-year-old keeper, this is likely to have been his last appearance for the time being. After the international break, first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, who has recently been injured, is set to return between the posts. Urbig bids farewell with another performance that suggests he deserves more time on the bench.
FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Tuesday, 7 April 9.00 pm Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Wednesday, 15 April 9.00 pm FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League) Sunday, 19 April 5.30 pm FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)