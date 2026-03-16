Serie B: why the Catanzaro v Modena match isn’t going ahead – the reason and when it will be rescheduled

Bad weather brings Serie B to a halt. The top-of-the-table clash between Aquilani’s side and Sottil’s side has been postponed. The decision came following an order issued by the mayor of Catanzaro, who ordered the closure of all public sports facilities within the municipal area for Tuesday. The measure was adopted in light of the alert bulletin issued by the regional Civil Protection agency, which warns of continuing adverse weather conditions, with heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms in the coming hours. Following the municipal order, the Serie B League has therefore officially confirmed the postponement of the match: no date has yet been set for the match to be played.

As mentioned, this was a highly anticipated fixture that could have had a significant impact on the upper reaches of the table. Furthermore, the clash between the two sides came at a crucial stage of the season, with both teams vying for a place in the play-offs. Catanzaro currently sit fifth, whilst the Gialloblù trail by five points.