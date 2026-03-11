Goal.com
Serie B, official: Shpendi and Busio secured by Empoli and Venezia

Two significant contract renewals have been announced.

In Serie B , contract renewals have been announced for two important players: striker Stiven Shpendi with Empoli and midfielder Gianluca Busio with Venezia.

Here are Busio's words: "I am really happy to have renewed my contract and to be able to continue this journey with Venezia. I have felt welcome here since day one, and wearing these colours has become something really important to me. This renewal means a lot, and I would like to thank Director Antonelli and the whole club for the trust they continue to show in me. A special thanks also goes to our fans. Since my arrival, they have always made me feel their support and affection, and for us players, this really makes a difference. I am happy to be able to continue this journey with them and to experience many more emotions with these colours."

    Empoli Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with footballer Stiven Shpendi to extend his contract until 30 June 2029.

    Venezia FC announces that it has reached an agreement to renew the contract of midfielder Gianluca Busio, who will continue to wear the orange and green jersey until 30 June 2028.

    Having arrived in Venice in the 2021/22 season, 23-year-old Gianluca Busio has made 161 official appearances for Venezia FC to date, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists. A key player in the club's promotion to Serie A in the 23/24 season, Gianluca is now one of the team's leaders and a central figure in the sporting project, fully embodying the values of commitment, determination and sense of belonging that distinguish the Club.

