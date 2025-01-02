How Sergio Conceicao's arrival at AC Milan will impact USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah

There's a new coach in Milan, and his arrival will have a big impact on the two Americans in the team

The new year brought in a new coach Christian Pulisic and AC Milan and, for better or worse, this isn't a new phenomenon for the U.S. international star. New manager Sergio Conceicao is now the 12th club boss Pulisic has worked under - all before the age of 27.

Conceicao is Pulisic's ninth permanent club coach in less than a decade. That's nine different introductions and nine different relationships that needed building from the ground up. For the purpose of this exercise, though, there are also nine different tactical systems and styles to work through, and Conceicao will bring his own to Milan.

However, it probably comes at the right time for Milan. The club struggled to keep up in Serie A, sitting outside the Champions League qualification spots at eighth place. Ultimately, the previous manager Paulo Fonseca paid the price for those failings after just six months on the job. Now, it's Conceicao's time to figure it all out.

The Portuguese manager's arrival, however, could change things for Pulisic. Under Fonseca, he thrived, even if the club as a whole struggled. On an individual level, he had never played better, buoyed by the confidence Fonseca placed in him. Now, with the reset button effectively hit, there are plenty of questions about what this means for Pulisic as he returns from injury.

Pulisic isn’t the only American facing uncertainty at Milan. Fellow USMNT player Yunus Musah also finds himself in a period of transition. With a likely shift in the club's style of play, what impact will these changes have on him? GOAL analyzes the move.