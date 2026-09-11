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Pain, gain and dreamland! Ouch-to-goal Dest snaps back as Sano lives out childhood fantasy
PSV fight back to earn point at home
PSV Eindhoven opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Arda Turan's Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. The Ukrainian side took a controversial lead in first-half stoppage time through Gleiker Mendoza after Sergino Dest was caught in a heavy challenge in midfield.
Fuelled by frustration, PSV responded immediately after the interval. Armando Obispo delivered a precise cut-back, allowing Dest to time his run into the box and drill home the equaliser.
Despite late pressure from the hosts, both teams were ultimately forced to settle for a share of the points.
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Player of the match Dest admits bitter feeling
Dest, who earned Player of the Match honors for his goalscoring redemption, admitted that the squad felt disappointed not to secure all three points. The American full-back highlighted the tactical difficulties PSV faced in breaking down Shakhtar's compact setup during the opening period.
He noted that while their performance improved significantly in the second half, the final result felt unsatisfactory.
"We couldn't get through their defence," Dest explained. "They are well organised. Maybe our tempo was too low, but it was a different story in the second half. Even though it was a draw against a good team, we felt there was more possible, so in that respect it feels bitter."
Sano fulfills childhood dream on debut
For midfielder Kodai Sano, the encounter marked a massive personal milestone as he made his official debut in Europe's elite club competition. The Japanese international reflected on his path to the top level while acknowledging the tactical areas PSV must refine moving forward.
He credited Shakhtar's defensive discipline for restricting PSV's attacking options throughout the match.
"When I was a child I dreamt about it," Sano revealed. "For my first time I'm proud of myself. I'm so happy to wear this shirt and I think I've adapted quite well, but it was difficult for us to create chances and we need to improve."
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Dutch champions seek improvement in Europe
With their opening fixture concluded, PSV now shift their focus toward sharpening their offensive movement and tempo in upcoming matches. Both Dest and Sano emphasized that building consistency will be vital if the Dutch champions hope to progress out of the league phase.
Peter Bosz's side will look to build on their improved second-half display when they return to domestic and European duties.
The squad remains confident that lessons learned from the draw will help them refine their approach for the challenges ahead.
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