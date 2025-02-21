Sensational Ally Sentnor, determined Catarina Macario, electric Lily Yohannes and winners and losers from the USWNT SheBelieves Cup opening win over Colombia

New faces and veteran players combine to make the difference as the USWNT start pursuit of an eighth SheBelieves Cup title with a 2-0 victory

Ally Sentnor couldn't stop smiling. Even during her postgame interview, nearly an hour after her big "Welcome to the U.S. women's national team moment" the Utah Royals star couldn't help but laugh. She felt it, just as everyone who saw her stunning goal on Thursday night did - this was an arrival, and Sentnor arrived in style.

The young attacker's long-range goal sealed the USWNT's 2-0 win over Colombia in the SheBelieves Cup in Houston, a victory that was at least partly defined by Sentnor's big moment. She was a standout, but far from the only one. To her credit, she gained the most from the performance she put in in her first international start.

"Honestly, it was just a blast being out there," she told TNT after the match, "and I think we created so many chances. It was just incredible to play with that front line. And I got an opportunity at goal, and kind of just took it, and I was so ecstatic when it went in. But it's just a credit to this team that has really embraced me and allowed me to be my true self on the field."

The others that stepped up? Familiar faces. Catarina Macario was back on the scoresheet, finally, scoring her first USWNT goal in nearly three years, battling back from injury after injury. Lily Yohannes is a new face, yes, just 17, but her performance showed why she's one of the most hyped prospects this national team has seen. Both raised their stocks on Thursday, but both were already pretty high on the depth chart.

Sentnor might move up a few spots now, too. Goals like that will do that for you. It's one she won't ever forget, and also one that both USWNT fans and coach Emma Hayes will also remember going forward.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Shell Energy Stadium.