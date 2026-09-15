Sports Press Photo
Ivory Coast star Seko Fofana announces international retirement at 31
Midfielder ends international career
The experienced midfielder confirmed his decision to conclude his international journey through a post on his personal Instagram account on Monday. Fofana brings down the curtain on his global career after collecting 34 caps and scoring seven goals since making his senior debut against Morocco in November 2017. His final major tournament outing came at the 2026 World Cup, where the Elephants successfully navigated their way into the round of 32.
- ANP
Fofana shares heartfelt farewell
Delivering an emotional parting message to supporters, the 31-year-old reflected on his pinnacle achievement of lifting the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.
Via his official Instagram account, Fofana wrote: "Dear Ivorian fans, the time has come for me to turn the page. It is with immense pride and deep gratitude that I had the privilege of fighting for my country. Winning the continent's greatest trophy was a childhood dream come true for me, and these memories will be forever etched in the hearts of millions of Ivorians.
"Thank you to my team-mates, the staff, and all of you for the strength and support. I will always remain the Elephants' number one supporter, and I cannot wait to see this new generation write its own history. There is no shortage of talent in our nation."
Storied journey shapes legacy
Born in Paris and having represented France at youth level up to the under-18s, Fofana received his maiden senior call-up for Ivory Coast under the stewardship of Marc Wilmots.
His club pathway has featured prominent stints across several top-tier competitions, including spells with Manchester City's academy, Fulham, and featuring alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Fofana is currently on loan at Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto from French outfit Rennes, having decisively aided the Azuis e Brancos in securing the domestic league crown last season.
- Icon Sportswire
Elephants begin qualifying campaign
Herve Renard's side must now prepare for a new era in central midfield without their senior stalwart anchoring the engine room. The Elephants open their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign by hosting Ghana on September 24, before travelling to face Somalia five days later. Ivory Coast will then conclude their upcoming international schedule with a high-profile friendly against Cameroon in Abidjan on October 3.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting