'I've seen this movie many times before' - Xabi Alonso sacking talk no surprise but La Liga president says under-fire coach 'perfectly capable' of fixing Real Madrid crisis
Same old story at Real Madrid
The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu has turned toxic in recent weeks, with Alonso's tenure reportedly hanging by a thread following a disastrous run of results in which they have won just two of their last eight matches. However, amidst the clamour for change and the swirling rumours of an imminent dismissal, the president of La Liga has stepped in to offer a calming perspective. Tebas, speaking ahead of a pivotal weekend for the Spanish giants, dismissed the panic surrounding the club, suggesting that such dramatic narratives are par for the course at Real Madrid.
When asked about Alonso’s precarious situation with his future reportedly on the line this Sunday, Tebas was defiant in his support, telling reporters: "I have seen this movie many times before. Real Madrid is a team that knows how to overcome situations. Xabi Alonso has Madrid DNA and I believe that he, the players and the club will move forward. They have had that mentality since they were children and Xabi has lived it from home."
A week from hell in Madrid
Tebas’ confidence stands in stark contrast to the mood in the Spanish capital. Alonso is currently navigating the darkest period of his short managerial career at Madrid, with the pressure gauge firmly in the red following a catastrophic week. The crisis began last weekend with a shock home defeat to Celta Vigo - a result that saw the Galicians secure their first league victory at the Bernabeu in 19 years - and was compounded midweek by a humbling loss to City in the Champions League.
Reports emerging from Spain suggest that the board's confidence in Alonso was already fracturing before the City defeat. The hierarchy is believed to be deeply concerned not just by the results, but by the manner of the performances. The team have looked disjointed and lethargic, with the exciting, structured football Alonso implemented at Bayer Leverkusen failing to translate to a squad built on individual brilliance. The loss to Pep Guardiola’s side has reportedly pushed the board to the brink, with many outlets suggesting that anything less than a convincing victory this Sunday could spell the end for the Basque coach.
Alonso is 'perfectly prepared' to turn it around
Despite the noise, Tebas believes Alonso has the character to ignore the speculation. He highlighted the coach’s extraordinary achievement in the Bundesliga - where he went unbeaten with Leverkusen and sealed the club's first ever top-flight title - as proof of his elite managerial credentials. For Tebas, the key is for Alonso to remain true to his principles rather than bending to the external pressure.
"Let him continue to be himself," Tebas advised when asked what counsel he would offer the beleaguered manager. "He is a coach who has triumphed and it is not easy to do so in a Bundesliga with the level of competition that exists.
"He is perfectly prepared to carry this forward. I encourage him and Real Madrid, because they always get out of these situations."
Vinicius tensions add to the fire
While results on the pitch are the primary driver of the crisis, the situation is being exacerbated by significant internal friction, particularly concerning Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger has been at the centre of a storm due Alonso occasionally dropping him to the bench. His angry reaction to being substituted against Barcelona caused a stir in the Spanish media, too. The lack of public sanction for that dissent has led to accusations that Alonso has lost authority over the dressing room.
Real Madrid face a do-or-die encounter against Alaves this Sunday in La Liga. They are currently four points behind leaders Barcelona in the table and failure to win will likely see them fall further behind and could result in Alonso's dismissal.
