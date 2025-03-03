Seattle Sounders launch 'First Match On Us' program to attract new fans

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarSeattle Sounders launch 'First Match On Us' program to attract new fansMajor League SoccerSeattle Sounders FCReal Salt LakeThe MLS side launches a new program with the initiative aims to grow fanbase and boost attendance, following Colorado Rapids’ lead.Sounders offer free tickets to first-time attendees during the 2025 seasonProgram includes complimentary scarves and an orientation experienceMove comes as MLS teams seek innovative ways to engage new supportersGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below