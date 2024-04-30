Manchester United Old Trafford Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Scumbag' Man Utd fans accused of faking disabilities to gain access to tickets as Supporters' Association secretary claims they have 'photo' evidence

Manchester UnitedPremier League

A section of Manchester United fans have been accused of faking disabilities to gain access to match tickets.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd fans accused of faking disabilities
  • Got access to match tickets designated for disabled fans
  • Supporters' Association secretary has photo evidence
Article continues below

Editors' Picks