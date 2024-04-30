'Scumbag' Man Utd fans accused of faking disabilities to gain access to tickets as Supporters' Association secretary claims they have 'photo' evidence

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'Scumbag' Man Utd fans accused of faking disabilities to gain access to tickets as Supporters' Association secretary claims they have 'photo' evidenceManchester UnitedPremier LeagueA section of Manchester United fans have been accused of faking disabilities to gain access to match tickets.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd fans accused of faking disabilitiesGot access to match tickets designated for disabled fansSupporters' Association secretary has photo evidenceArticle continues below