Scott McTominay in contention to win Serie A MVP award as former Man Utd star receives midfield nomination after stunning debut season with title favourites Napoli
Scott McTominay has received a nomination for the 'most valuable' Serie A midfielder award for his outstanding performances in his debut season.
- McTominay one of Napoli's most impactful players
- Has been dominant from midfield
- Former United player nominated for Serie A Midfield MVP