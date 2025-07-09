Scott McTominay opens up on leaving Man Utd 'comfort zone' & issues verdict on Kevin De Bruyne's arrival at Napoli
Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has opened up on moving out of his "comfort zone" and playing in a different country. McTominay joined Napoli last summer and in his maiden season in Italy, he scored 13 goals and helped his side win the Serie A title. He was also named the league's Player of the Season and became a crowd favourite.
- McTominay opened up on playing for Napoli
- Excited to play alongside De Bruyne
- Won Serie A title in first season