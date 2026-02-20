Getty Images
'Football has gone too soft!' - Scott McTominay rues the death of 'forceful' tackles as Scotland hero reveals 'great learning curve' since joining Napoli from Man Utd
McTominay laments the decline of physical football
Since swapping Manchester United for Napoli, McTominay has established himself as a vital cog in Conte’s high-intensity system. However, the 29-year-old midfielder has admitted he is finding it difficult to reconcile his combative style with the increasingly sensitive nature of modern refereeing, particularly in the tactical landscape of Serie A.
The Scotland star believes the "honesty" of a hard tackle is being lost to a culture of simulation. He expressed frustration that the robust education he received as a young player in England no longer aligns with the way matches are governed at the elite level today.
"I think football is getting softer and softer. Some decisions are too soft," McTominay told Corriere dello Sport. "I wasn't used to feeling like this when I was a kid: they taught us to tackle with honesty and force. Now the slightest touch can result in a yellow card.
"It's not up to me to draw conclusions, but I think there's too much attention, too much sensitivity."
Adapting to life and tactics in Italy
Despite his gripes with the officials, McTominay’s transition to Italian life has been remarkably smooth. The midfielder, named Serie A's Most Valuable Player in Napoli's title-winning campaign, has been embraced by the Neapolitan supporters, who have identified with his "warrior" persona on the pitch. Off the field, the Scot noted that the passionate culture of Southern Italy reminds him of home.
Under Conte's guidance, McTominay has undergone a significant tactical transformation. While he was often deployed in a defensive role during his time at Old Trafford, he is now deployed in a more dynamic role that requires a deeper understanding of space and movement. As a result, he has recorded 23 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions since moving to Naples in 2024.
"At Napoli I've grown both from a tactical point of view and a physical one. Tactically, Italy is different from the Premier League," he explained. "I had to adapt and learn very quickly how to play, what movements to make... how to become a problem in the opponent's area and also how to defend. A beautiful learning curve.
"I take my work extremely seriously because it's what I'm paid for. I think in general footballers are paid a lot to train and play, and if you can't be serious in those two hours of work you're not doing well. You have to have fun, of course, but off the pitch. On the pitch I become someone else."
Scotland hero hails Conte's influence
Asked about Conte's influence on his game, McTominay said: "Antonio is a great coach, very strong, passionate, he knows football very well. He is different from anyone else I have had in the past. The sense of uncertainty he instils: with him you have to give your best or you have a problem. The work you do behind closed doors emerges in the matches.
"I am extremely happy here and, as far as I'm concerned, I'm a Napoli player, it's all I think about. The future is very important and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time. My family is happy, I am happy. As long as everyone in my life is happy, I am as well."
He also discusses the criticism he received before achieving superstardom in Italy, adding: "Criticism is part of football, I've always known it and I've never been offended. But it doesn't affect the way I play or how I see the match. People's judgment is important, but the words that really matter are those of the coach: if you play and are doing what he thinks is right, you're fine."
Chasing another Scudetto
McTominay's primary focus right now remains giving his best for Napoli. Despite suffering from a minor tendon problem, he is determined to remain a regular in the starting XI as the Partenopei look to maintain their Scudetto title hopes.
Napoli currently sit third in the Serie A standings with 50 points from 25 matches, four points behind second-placed AC Milan and 11 points behind leaders Inter. The Partenopei next face Atalanta in Bergamo on Sunday.
"We need to continue working as usual, without talking too much about the championship . Let's take one game at a time and see how it ends," he said.
"I still don't know if I'll play on Sunday. I have a tendon problem that needs to be managed; it's not easy. I'm giving it my all to be there. As a player, it's tough to get to the training centre and not be able to train with your teammates. I desperately want to play, but you have to be sure of my condition."
