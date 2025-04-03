'It's incredible' - Scott McTominay reveals favourite snack that he would 'never eat at home' as ex-Red Devil gives crash course on Italian cuisine after swapping Manchester for Napoli
Scott McTominay has revealed that tomatoes have become his favourite snack after shifting to Italy, joining Napoli from Manchester United last year.
- McTominay enjoying life in Naples
- Reveals tomatoes are his new snack
- Says he never ate tomatoes at home