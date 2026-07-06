‘Kids stay off school, parents don't go to work!’ - Jude Bellingham sends message to sleep-deprived England fans after scoring twice in thrilling World Cup win over Mexico

With the match concluding in the early hours of Monday morning in the United Kingdom, Bellingham was quick to acknowledge the dedication of the fans who stayed awake to witness the drama. He jokingly suggested that the magnitude of the win warranted a national day of rest as he called for the country to enjoy the moment to the fullest.

"Text your bosses and tell them you're not coming in, as simple as that," Bellingham said. "I've been an England fan since I was seven years old. I remember the 2010 World Cup was my first one and obviously in recent times we've had better moments, but I remember watching a few tournaments and some of the players are now on TV talking a lot and they struggled in these kinds of nights. It was tough because it didn't feel like we really got behind them because there wasn't much reason to, and to be part of an England team that gives so much to the country that can give them these moments and nights like this, it means as much as anything in my career and in my life, really. So yeah, kids stay off school, parents don't go to work, enjoy the day. Be with your friends, go down the pub again if you can, and enjoy it because these nights don't come along often."