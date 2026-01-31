Sam Smith fires Wrexham back into play-off contention as Man City loanee Issa Kabore inspires Red Dragons against basement boys Sheffield Wednesday

On paper, this was one of the easiest games Wrexham will face all season, as Wednesday hadn't won since September 20, and their last goal in the Championship was on Boxing Day. But other than an Issa Kabore strike from the edge of the box, an opportunistic volley that nestled on the roof of the net from Ben Sheaf, and Nathan Broadhead missing a free header from six yards, Wrexham were unconvincing in this lunchtime kick-off.

But their patience paid off in the 58th minute when Manchester City loanee Kabore fizzed in a dangerous cross and Smith was on hand to knock in his fourth goal in six games. Former Reading man Smith forced a good stop from Wednesday goalkeeper Murphy Cooper not long after, before he missed a good opportunity from another teasing Kabore delivery. At the other end, Bailey Cadamarteri then stung the hands of Arthur Okonkwo, and from the resulting corner, Matty James made a crucial goal-line clearance from Jamal Lowe's shot. Overall, though, Wrexham were deserved winners and held on for an important victory.