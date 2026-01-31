Getty Images Sport
Sam Smith fires Wrexham back into play-off contention as Man City loanee Issa Kabore inspires Red Dragons against basement boys Sheffield Wednesday
Wrexham back into play-off spots
On paper, this was one of the easiest games Wrexham will face all season, as Wednesday hadn't won since September 20, and their last goal in the Championship was on Boxing Day. But other than an Issa Kabore strike from the edge of the box, an opportunistic volley that nestled on the roof of the net from Ben Sheaf, and Nathan Broadhead missing a free header from six yards, Wrexham were unconvincing in this lunchtime kick-off.
But their patience paid off in the 58th minute when Manchester City loanee Kabore fizzed in a dangerous cross and Smith was on hand to knock in his fourth goal in six games. Former Reading man Smith forced a good stop from Wednesday goalkeeper Murphy Cooper not long after, before he missed a good opportunity from another teasing Kabore delivery. At the other end, Bailey Cadamarteri then stung the hands of Arthur Okonkwo, and from the resulting corner, Matty James made a crucial goal-line clearance from Jamal Lowe's shot. Overall, though, Wrexham were deserved winners and held on for an important victory.
- Getty Images Sport
The MVP
Although Smith got the winning goal, right wing-back Kabore was a menace down the wing, especially in the second half. His pace and potent crosses into the box proved too hot to handle for Wednesday, and without him, this could have been a frustrating afternoon for Wrexham. He also did his defensive duties well with some good covering work.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now.
The big loser
Who else but Wednesday? The Yorkshire side are bottom of the Championship, are on minus seven after multiple points deductions, are in administration and haven't won in the league in months. They frustrated Wrexham for long periods but other than two big chances, they offered little against Phil Parkinson's deserving winners. It is no wonder they haven't scored in eight games.
- Getty Images Sport
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐
Advertisement