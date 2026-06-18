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Sam Kerr Reportedly set for NWSL return with Gotham FC after Chelsea exit
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A new era for Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr is reportedly returning to the National Women's Soccer League, with The Athletic first reporting, citing sources close to the matter, that she'll rejoin Gotham FC. After more than six years with Chelsea, two Golden Boots and five league titles, Kerr is heading stateside.
Kerr isn't unfamiliar with soccer in the U.S. In fact, the forward made her professional debut in the United States with the Western New York Flash in 2013 before moving to Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC. Before leaving the NWSL, she finished her stint with the Chicago Red Stars as the league's leading scorer.
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Six successful years with Chelsea
After six long and successful years with Chelsea, she played her final game in May. In that match, she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United. She finished her time with the Blues with 116 goals.
In addition to five Women's Super League titles with Chelsea, she also won six domestic cups.
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Kerr's NWSL history
Kerr remains the NWSL's all-time leader in regular-season goals with 77, despite not playing in the league since her time with the Chicago Red Stars in 2019. With the Red Stars, now the Stars, she broke her own single-season scoring record by netting 18 goals in 21 games in 2019. The previous season, she scored 16 goals.
Her impact at Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC, was legendary. She not only won the NWSL Golden Boot and MVP awards in 2017, but also scored 17 goals in 22 games. If the 32-year-old does rejoin Gotham FC, however, she will not be eligible for the NWSL's High Impact Player Rule.
Kerr does not qualify because of her recent injuries, most notably an ACL injury that prevented her from earning major honors in recent seasons, one of the criteria for HIP eligibility.
As of Wednesday, Gotham FC acquired $350,000 in expansion allocation money from Boston Legacy as part of the transfer of defender Lilly Reale. The allocation money can be used through 2027.
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What comes next?
Kerr is a free agent, and Gotham FC is currently in fifth place in the NWSL standings. There's been speculation about Kerr's next move as her contract neared its expiration date, with the NWSL viewed as the leading destination for the forward.