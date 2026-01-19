Getty
'It's not fair to stop the game' - Sadio Mane explains decision to prevent Senegal walk-off after controversial Morocco penalty award in incredibly dramatic AFCON final
Players walked off before Brahim Diaz missed Panenka penalty
A highly-anticipated encounter that saw continental silverware come up for grabs was briefly halted after a spot-kick was awarded. A soft call, which favoured the home team, left many members of Senegal’s playing and coaching staff incensed.
Proceedings were delayed as some trudged off the field in protest, led by head coach Pape Thiaw. Mane, who is now a club colleague of Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, remained on the field and engaged with the match officials.
He was able to call his colleagues back, allowing play to resume. The right call was made there as Diaz went on to miss the resulting penalty - as he bizarrely clipped a Panenka effort down the middle and straight at Edouard Mendy - and Pape Gueye's 94th-minute effort proved to be the winner.
- Getty
Why Mane beckoned Senegal team-mates back onto the field
After lifting Senegal’s second AFCON title as captain of his country, Mane told reporters of why he decided against causing further controversy and advised his team-mates to play through their frustration.
He said: “When they decided to go out and not play, I stayed and asked some people, ‘What do you think about this? Is it a good idea or not?’ Then I decided to go and bring everyone back to the pitch. I think it is the best thing to do.
“Because this is just football, I think the referee sometimes can make mistakes. People around the world are watching. It could be a penalty or not, but that is not the most important thing. What matters is respecting the game. It is not fair to stop a match like this.”
Thiaw stated on the part that he played in proceedings: “I didn’t appreciate at all that I told my players to leave the field. I apologise for football. After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes, you can react in the heat of the moment. But we accept the referee’s mistakes. We offer our apologies to football.”
Mane shows leadership skills in tough situation
Mane went on to say of an incident that generated headlines around the world: “Football is something special, the world was watching, the world loves football and I think football is a pleasure so we have to give a good image for football.
“I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing especially in African football. I'd rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.
“I think it's really bad. Football should not stop for even ten minutes but what can we do? We have to accept that we did but the good thing is that we came back and we played the game and what happened, happened.”
Former Morocco international Hassan Kachloul praised Mane’s behaviour while working as a pundit for Channel 4. He said: “What I like more than anything, the only player from the Senegalese team was Sadio Mane. That shows the great man he is. He went back to the dressing room and brought those players back. Mane was the man to bring them back on.”
- Getty
Will Mane grace AFCON again? Retirement plan
Mane, who has 126 international caps to his name at 33 years of age, has stated that he will not grace AFCON again. He said: “I am so happy, but as I have said, for me, as far as the AFCON is concerned, it's over here. I will stay with the team until the World Cup, but after that, it's over.”
Thiaw hopes that Mane can be convinced to change his made. He said: “The country is not in agreement [with his decision], and I am not in agreement. We want to keep him as long as possible. He represents Africa, the world, and when we say it's his decision, it doesn't just belong to him, he belongs to the people of Senegal, and they want to see him carry on.
“Considering his example, we need such people like this in the country. He gives lessons, his humility, his education, how he gives his sweat for Senegal. He gave his life for this team to get to the World Cup in 2022, he gave his life to win the first AFCON and get the first star. If I had to sign a paper to allow this player to leave, I would say 'no', and his team-mates would say 'no' as well.”
Senegal have been placed in Group I of the 2026 World Cup, where they will face France, Erling Haaland’s Norway and the winner of an inter-confederation play-off.
Advertisement