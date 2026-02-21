Sacramento Republic sign MLS veteran midfielder Memo Rodriguez to free agent deal

The Republic were among the favorites to win USL last year, but came up short. A second placed finish in the West had them well-placed to push for a xth title in franchise history. However, they were upset by Orange County SC on penalties in the first round of the playoffs.

Long-time captain Rodrigo Lopez retired at the end of the season, while 10 other players left. They are also looking to fill a hole in the front office after General Manager Todd Dunivant took on the top job at MLS's New York City FC.