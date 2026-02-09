Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney give Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson ‘job for life’ as Hollywood superstars vow never to sack record-breaking Red Dragons manager

Parkinson will be given every opportunity to get Wrexham over that line. Co-chairman McElhenney has told The Athletic of retaining unwavering faith in the ability of a man that has never buckled under pressure: “Phil has been the lynchpin of this entire thing.

“For him to take that risk and to come on that journey with us — no, create that journey and the blueprint — has been… critical is not the word… essential is not the word. I don’t know I have the words to fully describe how integral Phil has been to the story and success of Wrexham.

“He said to me very early in our conversations, ‘One thing I know for sure is you will fire me one day’. I said, ‘Really?’. He said every football manager knows at some stage he will get fired. I said, ‘OK, that’s fair, and I get that’s part of the gig’.

“But, Ryan and I talk all the time, and I just don’t see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn’t make any sense. He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he’s got the job for life. Unless he finds another job he wants to go off and do, he’s our coach. He’s our manager. He’s our guy.

“I know that sounds silly and maybe irresponsible to say publicly, but the truth is that’s how we feel. And we have always worn our hearts on our sleeves. Always been as honest as possible.”

