Are Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ever ‘underdogs’? Wrexham ready to play that card on a regular basis in League One despite presence of Hollywood co-owners
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can rarely be considered “underdogs”, but Wrexham are preparing to play that card on a regular basis in League One.
- Red Dragons enjoyed back-to-back promotions
- Preparing for life in the third tier
- No longer in a position to outspend rivals