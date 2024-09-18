Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Tom Brady praised for 'making a statement' with Wrexham and Birmingham as England legend Alan Shearer hails trio for creating 'great stories' in the EFL
Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Tom Brady have been praised by Alan Shearer for "making a statement" with Wrexham and Birmingham in the EFL.
- 'Hollywood derby' a massive hit
- American owners bringing EFL more exposure
- Shearer excited to see "great stories" in League One