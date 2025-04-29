Ryan Reynolds Phil Parkinson WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney told how many signings Wrexham need after Championship promotion - with owners tipped to ‘push the button’ if transfer records need to be broken

WrexhamChampionshipTransfersLeague One

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told how many signings Wrexham will need after securing a historic promotion into the Championship.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • History made with third successive promotion
  • Plans being drawn up for life in the second tier
  • Co-chairmen will make more funds available
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match