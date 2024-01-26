Inside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s career-saving donation to Wrexham trainer shop as owner & lifelong fan insists he ‘couldn’t have carried on’ without £3,500 donation

Inside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s career-saving donation to Wrexham trainer shop as owner & lifelong fan insists he ‘couldn’t have carried on’ without £3,500 donationBrendan MaddenGetty ImagesWrexhamLeague TwoShowbizA lifelong Wrexham fan has paid tribute to the club's owners after a generous donation saved his business from collapse last year. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham Trainer Revival store burgled in OctoberCrowdfunder hit target after donation from 'Rob and Ryan'Owner Stephen Tapp thanks club owners