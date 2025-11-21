Will Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham listen to January transfer advice? Phil Parkinson delivers update on plans for winter window

Former EFL player turned pundit Don Goodman is among those to have advised Wrexham to ask Reynolds and Mac for more money early in 2026. He has told JeffBet: “What you are seeing at the minute is loads of teams that are evenly matched and that gives a real opportunity. And it could be that Wrexham might not get a better opportunity. So, with that in mind, I think there probably will be money available in January, if necessary.

“If they go and spend money in January, I would expect it to be quality over quantity. I would expect maybe it would be a couple of players brought in that would go straight into the starting 11 and improve them rather than players brought in for the squad.

“When I look at that table, they are one of four teams, from 11th to 14th, on 21 points, which is four points off a play-off spot. I would expect them to have a real go, and spend some money in January. I don't know whether financial fair play will kick in and play a part so they'll have to really be careful and get some out before getting some in. But I would expect them to have a go.”

Parkinson is aware of what is being said by others, but that does not mean that he has to listen. He has done things his way at Wrexham since taking the reins in 2021 - enjoying a historic run of success in the process.

He added when asked again if he could look to heed Goodman’s advice and dip into the transfer market for quality over quantity: “I don't think we'll need a lot. We're always looking and, of course, you never rest on your laurels as a manager or as a group of staff, but equally, I don't want to disrupt the group too much.”