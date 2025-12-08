Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac sell minority Wrexham stake to new Atletico Madrid owners with added funding for stadium redevelopment

After buying the majority stake in La Liga side Atletico Madrid last month, Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) have now bought minority stakes at Championship side Wrexham. The Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac-owned club confirmed the news on Monday as their official statement read: "Wrexham AFC and co-chairmen, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, are excited to welcome Apollo Sports Capital, an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO), a global alternative asset manager, as new minority investors in the Club. The investment aligns with Wrexham AFC’s long-term growth strategy and Premier League aspirations, with majority shareholders Mac and Reynolds continuing to oversee the Club as controlling owners.

"As part of the investment, Apollo Sports Capital will also provide financing for the STōK Cae Ras, helping advance the ongoing redevelopment of the stadium, including the new Kop Stand. The redevelopment is a key component of the larger Wrexham Gateway Project, a large-scale regeneration plan to support the city’s connectivity and economic future. The project celebrates Wrexham’s heritage while creating an iconic destination for fans, visitors and the local community."