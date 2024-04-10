'New level unlocked!' - Ryan Reynolds appears to watch Wrexham's 'very big win' over Crawley from movie set as Hollywood owner hilariously uses iconic pop song 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth' as backing track
Ryan Reynolds appeared to watch Wrexham's thumping win over Crawley Town from a film set as the Hollywood owner's side inched closer to promotion.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham thrash Crawley 4-1
- Inch closer to another promotion
- Reynolds watches win from work