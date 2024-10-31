'He cared and loved the club' - Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals how Erik ten Hag took Manchester United sacking as Red Devils continue negotiations with Ruben Amorim to replace Dutchman E. ten Hag Manchester United Sporting CP Premier League Liga Portugal

Interim Manchester United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says Erik ten Hag "loved the club", while revealing how the Dutchman took his sacking.