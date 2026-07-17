AFP
'I want to play with Pau Cubarsi!' - Dutch wonderkid reveals dream to partner Barcelona centre-back after seeing him handle Cristiano Ronaldo
Nijstad opens up on Barcelona ambition
Barcelona appear to have secured one half of their long-term central defensive partnership with Cubarsi, who has established himself in the first team and continues to impress for Spain. Nijstad has emerged as a potential option to complement the teenager. The 18-year-old Twente defender has previously been linked with Blaugrana and has now spoken publicly about the prospect of one day playing alongside Cubarsi at Camp Nou.
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Dutch defender explains his admiration for Cubarsi
Nijstad discussed his ambitions during an interview with Sportnieuws, while also stressing that he remains committed to his development at Twente despite the speculation surrounding his future. The defender revealed that watching Cubarsi perform against Ronaldo during Spain's 1-0 win over Portugal in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 strengthened his admiration for the Barcelona youngster and reinforced his long-term goal.
"I saw him (Cubarsí) play against Cristiano Ronaldo and I really enjoyed watching him," he admitted. "I don't expect things to move that fast for me, but playing for FC Barcelona and forming a central defensive partnership with Cubarsí would, of course, be my ultimate goal. But for now, I want to continue developing at Twente. I still have a lot to learn here."
A profile that suits Barcelona
Nijstad enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with Twente, making 24 appearances and becoming a regular starter during the closing months of the campaign. The left-footed centre-back is regarded as one of the Netherlands' brightest young prospects, and his profile fits Barcelona's preference for recruiting elite young talent with long-term potential. His previous links with the Catalan club have only added to the interest surrounding his development.
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Development remains the priority
Nijstad is expected to continue his progress at Twente, where he hopes to build on last season's breakthrough and establish greater consistency at senior level. If he maintains his upward trajectory, Blaugrana's reported interest could develop further in future transfer windows as the club continues to assess long-term defensive options.
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