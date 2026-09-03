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Russian roulette! Dynamo dump Brazilian duo after bizarre medical test drama
Russian double deal collapses
Dynamo Moscow have cancelled the transfers of Botafogo forward Matheus Martins and Flamengo winger Gonzalo Plata after rejecting both players during their medical examinations. The two stars had already arrived in Russia over the weekend, posing with club scarves at the airport before the sudden reversal.
The collapsed move for Martins was valued at 7 million euros up front plus 1 million euros in bonuses. Plata's transfer was set to earn Flamengo 60 million reals up front alongside 12 million reals in potential add-ons.
The decision has caused widespread anger in Rio de Janeiro, with both Botafogo and Flamengo now promising to take legal action against the Russian club.
- Fotoarena
Martins hits back at Russian club
According to Globo, returning to Botafogo, Martins expressed total surprise at the outcome of his medical tests. The forward strongly rejected the claims, pointing out his consistent match fitness in Brazil.
The winger noted that he completed all physical assessments in Russia without any issues after making 38 appearances this season.
"I completely disagree with the medical decision of the Russian club, who, coincidentally, adopted the same stance with another player who arrived here with me," Martins stated. "I continue my career as I always have: with dedication and always seeking my best version."
Dynamo defend sudden cancellation
Dynamo Moscow released an official statement explaining their choice to abandon both transactions. The club stated that they acted in line with their long-term strategic plans when deciding not to finalise the transfers.
According to Dynamo's statement, the deals were called off for "a series of reasons" following agreements reached between the clubs.
"In accordance with the understandings established between the Brazilian clubs and Dynamo, Plata and Martins will return to Brazil to report back to their respective teams," the Russian club confirmed.
- Getty Images Sport
Return to Brazilian football
Both players will now travel back to South America to rejoin their respective squads for the remainder of the domestic season.
Martins will reintegrate into the Botafogo setup, while Plata prepares to resume first-team duties with Flamengo.
With the transfer window drama resolved, Botafogo and Flamengo will focus on their legal proceedings against Dynamo Moscow while getting both attackers back on the pitch.
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