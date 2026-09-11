'Think before shouting!' – Ruben van Bommel hits back at critics after PSV's European opener

Ruben van Bommel proved a constant threat as PSV Eindhoven began their UEFA Champions League league phase with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. Gleiker Mendoza put Arda Turan's side ahead in first-half stoppage time before Sergino Dest struck a second-half equaliser for the hosts.

Van Bommel came close to securing victory for the Dutch champions, sending a dangerous effort narrowly wide during a dominant second-half spell.

However, the home side were ultimately forced to share the points in a tightly contested European opener.