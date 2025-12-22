‘Expected to win’ - Ruben Dias sends Premier League title race warning to Arsenal as defender vows Man City will ‘keep fighting’

For Dias, his past achievements in a City shirt count for little as the club look to push on in the second half of the season and remind the rest of the division of their what has made them so dominant in the last decade.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I knew the pressure of joining this club when I joined. When you sign and play for Manchester City, you are expected to win football matches and win trophies. It’s as simple as that. I’m proud to have contributed to the many trophies we have won in recent years, but I also know it’s never enough. We have to keep winning."

The Portugal international won the Premier League title in each of his first four seasons at the Etihad Stadium, but insists his standards - and more importantly, that of the club - remain uncompromising.

"Last year showed that if you are not at the level then you won’t be close," he added. "We’ve got to be close this year and keep fighting as we have in recent weeks."

Guardiola has given his squad three days off over the festive period, with players due back in training on Christmas Day ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest. Guardiola has already warned that fitness levels will be closely monitored, as well as the players' weight, with those who overindulge themselves set to be left in Manchester.

