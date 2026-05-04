Are you watching, Ruben Amorim?! Winners and losers as Michael Carrick and Man Utd earn ultimate reward for believing in Kobbie Mainoo - but Arne Slot and Liverpool's issues remain unfixed

Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko had given United an early advantage, which looked set to be the foundation of a revenge thrashing for the 5-0 and 7-0 beatings they have suffered at Liverpool's hands over the last half-decade. But instead of ruthlessly finishing the job, the hosts threw their lead away due to moments of madness from Amad Diallo and Senne Lammens, with the excellent Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo cashing in.

Luckily for United, they could rely on their only locally-born player Mainoo, who, amid the madness, calmly struck the winner from outside the box. Just a few months ago, Mainoo's very future at United was at stake due to Ruben Amorim's stubbornness. But now he looks to be the club's very future. So too does Michael Carrick, who has surely done enough to earn a permanent contract from Sir Jim Ratcliffe after guaranteeing the billionaire Champions League football in his third season as co-owner.

It was a different story for Liverpool though, as Andy Robertson was their worst performer in his last match at Old Trafford for the Reds and Arne Slot was left making excuses for another defeat to a big rival.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Old Trafford...