Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Jack McRae

Ruben Amorim's revolution continues! New boss makes massive Man Utd training change by appointing specialised coaches to work with defenders, midfielders and attackers

R. AmorimManchester UnitedManchester United vs EvertonPremier League

Ruben Amorim has appointed a series of specialist coaches to help turn the Manchester United ship around as the Portuguese coach makes his mark.

  • Amorim appoints specialist coaches
  • Earned first United win against Bodo/Glimt
  • Takes on Everton in first home Premier League game
