Ruben Amorim is GONE! Man Utd brutally sack Portuguese tactician as he pays ultimate price for bombshell outburst against Red Devils board & underwhelming form with interim replacement already lined up
Amorim's record: Win percentage as Man Utd boss
Amorim took charge of United in November 2024, as he succeeded Erik ten Hag in the prominent Premier League post, but has lasted just 63 games at the helm. The Red Devils were only successful in 24 of those fixtures, meaning that their latest manager walks away with a sorry win ratio of 38 per cent.
United said in a brief statement on the club’s official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."
What Amorim said in outburst prior to his dismissal
Amorim was relieved of his duties less than 24 hours after questioning the level of support being offered by United’s board. He told reporters in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw at Elland Road that he intended to see out his contract through to 2027 before bowing out.
He said: "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
He went on to say: "I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.
"If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."
Explained: Why Man Utd decided to part with Amorim
It is understood that there were no power struggles or ultimatums ahead of the decision to part with Amorim’s services, as the 40-year-old has been able to call upon the full support of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co across his difficult tenure.
United believe that a young and talented squad remains well positioned to achieve the club’s objectives this season, with a tough call in the dugout being made to give a capable and committed group the best possible chance of being successful.
The Red Devils continue to work strategically on long-term squad evolution, having invested heavily across recent transfer windows. Amorim was involved in that recruitment process, with the promise of more additions to come in 2026.
United consider themselves to have an expert leadership team in place that enables the club to operate at the highest level. The position of head coach is a key part of the Red Devils’ ecosystem, but collaboration between all departments is integral when it comes to the pursuit of future success.
Next Man Utd manager: Interim appointment & early frontrunners
United, who sit sixth in the Premier League table and will be back in action on Wednesday when taking in a trip to Burnley, have confirmed that former midfielder and current U18 boss Darren Fletcher will be taking charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.
The Scot is considered to be a leading contender to land the permanent role with the Red Devils, with Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, ex-Red Devils star Michael Carrick and recently released former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca among the other early frontrunners to fill Amorim’s shoes.
