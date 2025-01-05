Ruben Amorim told to 'get over his feud' with Alejandro Garnacho for Man Utd's trip to Liverpool - with speedy winger to help 'give defenders something to think about'
Former player Danny Murphy has urged Ruben Amorim to include Alejandro Garnacho in Manchester United's starting lineup against Liverpool.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim told to include Garnacho in lineup
- Argentine has not started in last three PL matches
- United face Liverpool on Sunday