‘Going to improve’ - Ruben Amorim defends misfiring Benjamin Sesko after summer signing makes first start since injury in Aston Villa defeat
United's mountain of mistakes
Yoro's positioning was highlighted in the build-up to Villa’s opening goal - albeit a stunner from Rogers - and was again involved as the England international restored the hosts' lead. Meanwhile, Heaven was tested throughout the afternoon by Ollie Watkins, often struggling to deal with the forward's pace and hold-up play, allowing floods of Villa players to burst into the United final third. Sesko, making his first start since returning from a knee injury, missed two chances in quick succession during the first half and came under heavy criticism online.
Amorim backs players to recover
Speaking about Sesko after the match, Amorim pointed to the fact that the forward has only just returned from injury as an excuse for his performance.
He said: "He is returning to competition really fast. He is going to improve a lot. The idea was 70 to 75 minutes. He stopped for a while and we are trying to help the players.
Amorim also rejected suggestions that United were repeatedly exposed in similar situations, defending both Yoro and Heaven. He added: "Sometimes we can suffer goals and concede. When you want to press and they kick the ball, Rogers can go both sides. It is really hard to defend a player like that one against one.
"We had some games against Nottingham Forest where Ayden and Leny defended one against one most of the time. Luke Shaw is the same. It is not just if you suffer goals, but the way. Sometimes the details can change the narrative."
United missed the opportunity to move up to fifth in the Premier League table and will head into their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle in seventh place. Amorim confirmed that Bruno Fernandes is set to miss time after picking up a muscle injury in the first half.
"I think it is soft tissue so it is going to be a while. We will see," he said.
Sesko opens up on injury recovery
Sesko spoke to the club last week following his return from injury, and admitted he is not taking a single second at United for granted.
He said: "I was really happy when I came back, that I could be back with the team. I can enjoy, have a great time and try and get better every day. It’s obviously a dream to do every single training out there and score some goals.
"[The message from Ruben has been] obviously to try and finish attacks because we had plenty of shots [against Bournemouth], try to be more clinical and in the defence just to have more focus. As he says always, when we have a focus, it’s hard to beat us. We showed [that] many times, that’s the main focus for this weekend, to try and protect the net as long as possible.
"It’s nice to see fans, give them what they want because they are pleased to see players and they are enjoying it. This is the most important thing for us. I’ve been enjoying it a lot [meeting fans since I arrived at the club]. The passion people have for this club is unbelievable, it’s nice to see that. They breathe the same like us, they want to be in our position, they want to help us win the games. It’s amazing, I love that."
What next for stuttering United?
United's form has been hit and miss under Amorim this season, but it has certainly been better than last term. They remain in seventh heading into their penultimate game of 2025. Wins against Newcastle and Wolves before the New Year would set up a more positive 2026.
