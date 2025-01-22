'If you want I can be delusional!' - Irked Ruben Amorim defends fierce 'worst Man Utd team in history' criticism of his own players as he insists honesty is the best policy for 'really bad' Red Devils R. Amorim Manchester United Manchester United vs Rangers Rangers Europa League

Ruben Amorim insists honesty is the best policy rather than being "delusional" about how bad this current Manchester United team is.